Critical Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $320,000.00 1.52 -$12.87 million ($15.64) -0.01 PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 25.19 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -31.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99% PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Motus GI and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 29,704.91%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $61.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

