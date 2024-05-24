Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

