Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 843 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

