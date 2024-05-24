Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

