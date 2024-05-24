Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.9 %

DPZ opened at $502.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.14 and its 200-day moving average is $440.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

