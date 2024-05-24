Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

