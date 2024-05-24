Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 1,696 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $637,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

