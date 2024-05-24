Contrasting Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.29 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.30 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osage Exploration and Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.21%.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Osage Exploration and Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

