Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
