Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after buying an additional 504,421 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

