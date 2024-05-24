Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Highland Peak Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Highland Peak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,442 shares during the period. Constellium comprises approximately 19.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Constellium worth $29,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellium by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 599,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.