Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.96 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and $774,254.49 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,146,754,270 coins and its circulating supply is 9,502,172,907 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.