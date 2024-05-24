CompX International Inc. (CIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CompX International Price Performance

Shares of CompX International stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 7,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. CompX International has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

