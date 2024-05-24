Comparing NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) & The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of The Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Cigna Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Cigna Group and NeueHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cigna Group 0 2 10 1 2.92 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

The Cigna Group currently has a consensus price target of $366.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than The Cigna Group.

This table compares The Cigna Group and NeueHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cigna Group $204.15 billion 0.47 $5.16 billion $12.18 27.74 NeueHealth $1.11 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($130.73) -0.05

The Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Cigna Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Cigna Group and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cigna Group 1.76% 17.24% 5.09% NeueHealth -89.78% -5.62% 2.57%

Risk and Volatility

The Cigna Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Cigna Group beats NeueHealth on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

