Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6 %

CRWD stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.97, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

