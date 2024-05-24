Commerce Bank Sells 732 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,648. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

