Commerce Bank Purchases 1,905 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,400. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.