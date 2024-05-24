Commerce Bank Makes New $33.23 Million Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 283,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,226,000. Commerce Bank owned about 1.10% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. 25,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

