Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 1,649,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

