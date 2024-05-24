Commerce Bank Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 931,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,093. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.