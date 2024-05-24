Commerce Bank Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,430 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 1,380,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

