Commerce Bank Has $16.32 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.08. 618,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.67 and its 200 day moving average is $389.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

