Commerce Bank Buys 2,698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.66. 1,341,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,717. The firm has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.