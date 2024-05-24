Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average of $171.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

