Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.76.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,917. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.