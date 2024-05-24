Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

