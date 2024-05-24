Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.59 and last traded at $228.20. Approximately 2,191,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average is $179.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $88,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.