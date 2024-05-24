Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) EVP Sells $519,528.63 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 201,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.