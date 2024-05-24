Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 51,048 shares.The stock last traded at $43.62 and had previously closed at $43.39.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

