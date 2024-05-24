Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.96% of Clear Secure worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Clear Secure by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

