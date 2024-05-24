Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 49,139 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,139 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Rush Enterprises worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 54.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

RUSHA stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

