Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 26,764 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

