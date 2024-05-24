Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,370 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 117.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 845,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,677,000 after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,763,000 after acquiring an additional 393,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.