Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 576,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.