Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 576,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.