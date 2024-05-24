Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

GTLB stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

