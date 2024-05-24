Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,063 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

