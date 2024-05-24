Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 7,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$10.83 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

