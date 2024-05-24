Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 5.05% of Civeo worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Civeo by 47.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 9,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,859. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

