Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Articles

