Citigroup Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

APA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank grew its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

