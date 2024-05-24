Citigroup Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $26.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

