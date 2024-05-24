CIBC Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.56.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

