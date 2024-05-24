China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
