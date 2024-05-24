Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $78.27 and last traded at $78.30. Approximately 894,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,412,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Specifically, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

