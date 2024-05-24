Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

