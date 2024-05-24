Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
BM Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.
