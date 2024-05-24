Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Declares $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Insider Activity

About Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.