Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Declares $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $43.61.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
