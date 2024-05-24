Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $399,991,976.80 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cencora Price Performance

COR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

