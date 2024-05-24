Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $399,991,976.80 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
COR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
