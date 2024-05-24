Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %

Catalent stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

