Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
