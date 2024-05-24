Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

