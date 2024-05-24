Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $94,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

