Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.03% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. 88,812 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
